Nigeria: Russia 2018 - Yusuf Wants 'Top Dogs' for Super Eagles

Contrary to prayers by most Nigerians that the Super Eagles should be drawn in the same group with 'weaker countries', chief coach of the team, Salisu Yusuf has said he prefers to a 'group of death' to one that may be seen as a weak one.

On Friday, draws for the 2018 World Cup would held in Moscow, Russia and the Super Eagles have been placed in pot 4 along with Serbia, Morocco, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Panama and Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Daily Trust yesterday, the coach said he is not expecting any weak group as he maintained that having all qualified for the same World Cup, he does not see any team as being weak.

Yusuf said he sees more advantages in being drawn in the same group with the 'top dogs' as he explained that such draw would engender more determination and commitment.

"Personally I do not think there is going to be any weak group at the World Cup. Any nation that has qualified for the tournament is not a pushover.

"What I want is for the Eagles to be grouped along with the big nations. Even if it is Germany, Brazil, England or Argentina, it does not matter.

"If we are in the same group with the World Cup favourites, it will make us to work harder. We shall be more focused and committed.

"Moreover, our recent victory over Argentina has shown that any team in the world is beatable," he noted.

The former Kano Pillars technical adviser therefore said instead of calling for a favourable group, Nigerians should support the Eagles to prepare adequately for the World Cup.

"Instead of praying for a 'weak group', we should be thinking of adequate preparation so that we can qualify from any group we would find ourselves," he said.