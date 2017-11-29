29 November 2017

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Baba Harare to Launch Second Album At Dandaro

Former Third Generation band member, Braveman Chizvino popularly known as Baba Harare will tomorrow (Thursday) launch his second project dubbed Minamato yaRasta at Dandaro Inn in Harare.

The album which consists of 14 tracks including a collaboration with his former paymaster, Jah Prayzah called Usasiya Zvinonaka is expected to boost the Christmas playlist of music lovers who have been spoilt for choice with a number of new albums including Kinnah, Soul Jah Love, Gonyeti and many others.

In an interview with 263Chat, Baba Harare said his new album is a follow up to his debut project which did not do well on the market.

"On this project I was learning how to be a good artist and all i am doing is part of the stages because you cannot expect a baby to be running in the streets the next day after birth, its a processes to be a big artist, foundation is very important and time is very loyal," said Baba Harare

"Working with Jah Prayzah was a learning process, it has worked on many other artists, same as it did on my collaboration with Macheso on the first project.

"When we did this collaboration with Jah Prayzah, we wanted to show the world that we have no bad blood between us, the project was done with a flexible mind

