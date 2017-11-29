Namibia: Docket of Ya Toivo's Ex-Assistant Not Yet With Prosecutor-General

The case of former assistant to the late Andimba Toivo ya Toivo who is facing charges of fraud and theft, has not yet been sent to the Office of the Prosecutor-General for a decision.

This came to light yesterday when accused Elia Shoopala Kapofi (age not given) made a third appearance before magistrate Gerrit Brand van Pletzen in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court.

The case was then remanded to 16 March 2018 to allow public prosecutor Tatelo Cuthbert Lusepani time to send the case docket to the prosecutor general's office for a decision. In the matter, Kapofi allegedly wrongfully and intentionally withdrew N$71 000 from the late Ya Toivo's bank account in February this year.

It is reported that Kapofi was the late Ya Toivo's personal assistant and driver for a long time, and had access to the late liberation struggle icon's personal affairs.

Kapofi was arrested on 18 August 2017, and made his first appearance on 21 August 2017.

Earlier reports by The Namibian newspaper quoted sources close to the Ya Toivo family as saying Kapofi was trusted with the bank details of the late Ya Toivo, and had been withdrawing money from the account for the Ya Toivo household's expenses.

Kapofi is free on bail of N$10 000, and is represented by privately instructed defence lawyer Kadhila Amoomo.

Ya Toivo passed away in Windhoek on 9 June 2017 at the age of 92.

He was one of the co-founders of Swapo in 1960, and its predecessor, the Ovamboland People's Organisation in 1959.

Kapofi's bail was also extended until his next court appearance next year.

- Nampa