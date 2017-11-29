29 November 2017

Kenya: Imbalambala Goes 'Missing' at Vihiga United

Vihiga United's Martin Imbalambala dribbles past Kibera Black Stars Henry Onyango during a National Super League match on April 19, 2017 at Camp Toyoyo ground.

Former AFC Leopards captain, Martin Imbalambala, seems to have been bogged down by the challenges currently facing his club.

The talented midfielder is currently on the books of newly promoted SportPesa Premier League club Vihiga United. Only that he has gone AWOL for the past 10 matches.

"He disappeared when the team started experiences financial challenges following the change of guard (from governor Moses Akaranga to Wilberforce Otichillo) in August. He has not played actively since, which is a shame, because he's had a very good season." a source told Nairobi News.

This isn't the first time the midfielder is seemingly losing focus on his player career.

During his stint at AFC Leopards three years ago, again Imbalambala went AWOL, incidentally after the club faced financial challenges following the abrupt withdrawal of Mumias Sugar as team sponsor.

The height of his woes was when he was locked out of his apartment owing to rent arrears, before well wishers bailed him out.

He was later dropped by the club but soon joined Nakumatt FC.

