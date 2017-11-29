Malawi: Blantyre Starts Distribution of National IDs On December 9

Blantyre — Distribution of the National Identity Cards (IDs) for Blantyre District Council will start on December 09, 2017, Assistant Registrar for Blantyre, George Chitsonga has confirmed.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency on Monday, Chitsonga said out of the 765,000 people who registered about 701,000 identity cards have been printed out and that the IDs would be ready for distribution in the second week of December.

"Yes, I can confirm that the IDs are ready, they will arrive in the country on December 09 and upon arrival, the sorting exercise will commence and immediately that process is completed, distribution will start," Chitsonga said.

"However, let me mention here that it is not everyone who registered who will receive the IDs, some cards about 64, 000 will come sometime later (in subsequent batches) as the process of scrutinizing them took some considerable time," he pointed out.

Chitsonga, however, said the IDs would be sent to all the registration centres and Malawians would have the opportunity to collect them within a period of 21 days.

"We will distribute the IDs to head teachers in schools where people registered who will then hand out the cards to the owners. However, after 21 days we will go back and collect all the remaining cards such that those who will fail to get them within the specified 21 days shall collect them from our office," he added.

Chitsonga emphasized that in a bid to facilitate a smooth distribution exercise and avoid chaos, the office of the Assistant Registrar would deliberately produce a list of people whose identity cards have been printed.

He, therefore, assured people that the council would ensure maximum security throughout the distribution exercise of the national identity cards.

"We are sure that we will not have very serious problems, however, to avoid anything affecting the process, security will be given first priority especially in crime prone areas," Chitsonga assured.

Blantyre is among the six districts namely; Nsanje, Thyolo, Mulanje, Mwanza, Neno and Chiradzulu which fell in the third phase of the national registration exercise. At least 2.2 million people registered during the third phase of the exercise.