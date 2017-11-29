Malawi: Condom Committee Formed in Phalombe

Phalombe — Phalombe District has formed a committee to coordinate comprehensive condom programming with an aim of improving condom access and usage in the district.

Access to condom use in the district has been one of the biggest health challenges that communities in the district face with the commodity being scarce in health facilities over the past four weeks.

According to the District's Health Officer (DHO), Ketwin Kondowe, the committee which was set up over the weekend would concentrate on sensitizing people in the district on condom usage as well as facilitating its availability.

"Condoms are a very important tool in society because they are the ones that have made many people reach today. They are more so because of the dual protection element, where they protect us from both pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections including HIV," said Kondowe.

The DHO pointed out that the formation of the committee would help enforce the National Condom Strategy (2013).

Commenting on the development, HIV Prevention Manager for Population Services International (PSI), Brenda Kamanga, advised the committee to fully utilize the government strategy on condom programming in order to successfully address a number of issues such as reporting on condom distribution and usage.

"We have discovered that the health sector supply chain is not very conducive for condom distribution and reporting hence the formation of this committee is very important," said Kamanga.