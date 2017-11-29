Opposition FDD spokesperson Antonio Mwanza says public officers cited in the Auditor General's report for abuse of national resources must be subjected to the due process of the law.

We are shocked with the sentiments of the Chairperson of the Public Service Commission, Mr Dickson Chasaya that government will not arrest and prosecute civil servants who have stolen public resources but will instead endeavour to recover all monies misappropriated from erring officers as cited in the Auditor General's report through salary deductions.

We are deeply disappointed that a man who has been charged with the responsibility of ensuring accountability, transparency and integrity in the civil service is actually the one in the fore front of tolerating and encouraging abuse of public resources. How on God's earth can a thief be allowed to continue serving in office when he has been found wanting?

Mr Chasaya ought to know that Article 250 of the Republican Constitution as well as the Public Finance Act and other written law clearly stipulates that thieves must be arrested and prosecuted for theft and abuse of public funds.

As FDD, we demand for the immeadiate suspension, arrest and prosecution of all public officers that have been cited in the Auditor General's report. We cannot allow the wanton abuse and theft of public resources to continue unabated when our country is under serious fiscal stress. The money that is being misappropriated by those criminals could go a long way in ensuring improved service delivery and alleviation of poverty.

It is this laizzer faire attitude towards corruption and abuse of public resources by those that have been charged with the responsibility of safeguarding our national coffers that is encouraging corruption and wanton abuse of public resources.

We want all those erring officers suspended, arrested and prosecuted so that they can serve as a deterrent to others who are in the habit of embezzling public funds.

Issued by Antonio Mwanza, FDD Deputy National Secretary and Party Spokesperson.