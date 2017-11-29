Namibia: Kandjii Under Fire Over 'Sloppy' Report

National Council member Ambrosius Kandjii was under fire yesterday over the haphazard manner in which a report on a visit to the Gauteng provincial legislature in South Africa was compiled.

The report, tabled by Hans Haimbodi, the councillor for the Okankala constituency in the Oshikoto region, detailed information about the National Council's standing committee on gender, youth and information's recent trip to South Africa.

Kandjii chairs the committee, while Nangula Namuhuja is his deputy.

The other members of the committee are councillors Steve Biko Booys, Damian Nakambare, Jason Ndakunda, Johannes Antsino and Victoria Kauma.

The trip, which was centred around the Gauteng provincial legislaturel took place between 30 October 2017 and 4 November 2017.

Following the tabling of the report and motivation by Haimbondi, MPs started asking questions about the incoherent report, especially on parts of the committee's recommendations.

One such person was Swapo party chief whip Lebbius Tobias, who is the councillor for the Tsumeb constituency.

Tobias said the report needed to be reworked and written with clarity so that others would be able to understand its contents.

"It is my humble request," he said.

Fiery councillor for the Linyanti constituency in the Zambezi region, Cletius Sipalela agreed with Tobias's remarks that the report be sent back and reworked.

He described the report as messed up, while asking where the chairperson of the committee was, and why he was always absent.

"Bring your chair in line," said Sipapela, drawing laughter from the House.

Booys agreed that the report needs reworking.

Kandjii, who has a bereavement in the family, defended himself by saying there are procedures when it comes to being absent from the NC chambers, and the NC's chairperson would thus always be in the loop.

"I know those people, and I know what their agendas are," said Kandjii, who declined to comment further.