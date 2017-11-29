Namibia: Magistrate Poulton Protects Privacy

An objection based on the constitutional right to privacy yesterday stopped the defence counsel of car crash survivor Jandre Dippenaar, who is accused of having caused a deadly road accident near Henties Bay at the end of 2014, from using telephone recordings to cross-examine one of the state's witnesses in Dippenaar's trial in the Swakopmund Regional Court.

Dippenaar faces six counts of murder and charges of negligent and reckless driving, fraud, and driving without a valid driver's licence after a car collision which claimed six lives near Henties Bay on 29 December 2014. He is denying guilt.

Killed in the crash were three of the four members of a German family touring Namibia at the time - Alexandra Joschko (19), Markus Joschko (48), and Stephanie Joschko (49) - as well as Namibians Dinah Pretorius (30) from Gobabis, and Charlene Schoombe (24) and JC Horn (27) from Windhoek.

Antonia Joschko (19) and Dippenaar were the only survivors.

During the cross-examination of Hazel Oosthuizen, a prosecution witness who testified on Monday how she saw the accident happen in front of her, Dippenaar's lawyer, Louis Botes, wanted to refer to recordings of about three telephone conversations between Oosthuizen's husband, Paul, and a witness, Nico Smit, in which Mr Oosthuizen allegedly explained to Smit the scenario leading to the crash.

Smit recorded the telephonic conversations without informing Mr Oosthuizen that he was being recorded.

Botes wanted to ask Mrs Oosthuizen if she agreed with her husband's statements made on the recordings, before state prosecutor Faith Chipepera-Nyaungwa objected that referring to such a recording was a violation of the right to a person's privacy.

She said the state disputed how the recording was made in that Mr Oosthuizen did not give consent to be recorded, and he did not know he was being recorded, and that the recording was thus unlawful.

"Every person has a fundamental right to privacy of conversation," Chipepera-Nyaungwa argued, adding that in terms of the Namibian Constitution, the only exceptions include threats to national security.

Botes argued that the recordings were made during a conversation between two adult men, and that for the sake of a fair trial, reference could be made to refresh one's memory of the conversation, or to check possible denials of things having been said. He further argued that neither the witness nor the subjects in the recorded conversations were suspects in the trial.

He agreed that if the suspect was a subject in such a recording, the suspect was entitled to certain rights if the content of such recordings could influence his right to a fair trial.

Magistrate Gaynor Poulton sustained the prosecutor's objection, telling Botes that the recording was illegal, and could not be used as a reference.

"I agree that the accused has a right to a fair trial, but also anything obtained illegally cannot be allowed. There might be recordings, but we cannot use that as reference in this matter," the magistrate said.

Botes continued the cross-examination without referring to the recording.

He questioned whether the Oosthuizens indeed saw the accident as he disputed their original police statements, basing his questions on Mrs Oosthuizen's inability to remember details, especially regarding time, distances and angles around the impact.

"I have told you everything of what I remember seeing. I know what I saw, and I stand for it," Mrs Oosthuizen told Botes, adding that the defence lawyer "should speak to my husband" if he had questions about what her husband told Smit.

Mrs Oosthuizen on Monday described to the court how they were travelling back to Henties Bay after picking up relatives of a child run over and killed by a car at Henties Bay earlier that day when the accident involving the vehicles of Dippenaar and the Joschko family happened.

According to her, Dippenaar's Toyota FJ Cruiser was close behind their vehicle before accelerating past them. It was apparently during this time that Dippenaar seemed to lose control of the vehicle on a blind rise before it collided with the Joschko family's Ford Ranger.

The trial continues today.