Amidst conflicts and disagreements within Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), Member of Parliament for Karonga Central and aspiring presidential candidate for the party, Frank Mwenifumbo, says the political party has a bright future.

His statement comes at a time when the party is experiencing divisions with one faction supporting Mwenifumbo and the other supporting the incumbent party president, Enock Chihana.

The most recent crash of the two factions was on Monday in Lilongwe where the party officials met to iron out differences which have rocked the party but ended up into violence which reportedly left two officials assaulted.

Confirming the incident, Mwenifumbo condemned the violent acts which he claimed were orchestrated by Chihana's camp.

He then appealed to party members to refrain from following the tide of violence but instead support him to bring back the party back to its former glory.

"The events that happened yesterday [Monday] where our Secretary General, Christopher Ritchie and Central Region Party Chairperson, Nicholas Kamoto were beaten, is a very sad and unfortunate development that should not be tolerated.

"Violence and intimidation cannot help us if we want the party to have a bright future," said Mwenefumbo.

Nevertheless, Mwenefumbo said still saw a bright future for the party, especially if the members can be vigilant in rebuilding it by distancing themselves from officials who perpetrate undemocratic principles within the party.

"As a leader, I believe in the rule of law and I will do everything to save this party from uncivilised behaviours which may cost us our opportunity to rise again as a national political party," he said.

Commenting on the development, Chihana who is also Member of Parliament for Rumphi Central said he is not very much worried about the incident because it happened outside the meeting room.

"It is true, one of my drivers was involved in a fracas with some officials but it is not something to worry about because I will deal with it," he said.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe Police Station Public Relations Officer, Kingsley Dandaula, said police has received a report concerning the assault of the two party officials and that investigations are underway.

