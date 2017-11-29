29 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

South Sudan: Number Plates Series Nullified, New Ones Unveiled

By Hilary Kimuyu

Government of the Republic of South Sudan has announced the nullification of a series of number plates while at the same time unveiling new ones.

The South Sudan government informed the public of the changes through a statement issued by National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

"This is to inform the general public that the use of the following state number plate series: CE, EE, SSJS, UNS, WS and NBGS are in the process of being nullified," the statement read in part.

As a result a new series of nationalized country code SSD have been unveiled as the only recognized number plates. The implementation of the new registration series will begin from December 13, 2017.

BANNED SERIES

The notice also advised all parties concerned to ensure that they acquire the new number plates from the Government of Southern Sudan before end of the deadline.

Earlier this month, NTSA outlawed car registration series banned in South Sudan from Kenyan roads.

In a memo dated November 7, 2017 from NTSA Operations Manager, Bora Guyo, the transport authority said they had banned number plate series CE, EE, SSJS, UNS, WS and NBGS.

Since 2005, South Sudan has had varied registration codes for its 10 states until March 2017 when the government introduced a unified country code, the SSD series.

