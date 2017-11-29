29 November 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Africa: Despot Kabila Denies TP Mazembe Landing in DRC

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bwembya Mutale

Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila took his anti Moise Katumbi stance too far by denying the plane carrying Confederation Cup winning side TP Mazembe landing rights in their country.

TP Mazembe fresh from being crowned champions of the second tier competition on the continent were forced to land in Ndola on Tuesday afternoon after Congolese authorities denied clearing the plane carrying the team landing rights.

The team owned by former Katanga governor Moise Katumbi was forced to land in Zambia at the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe Airport.

Kabila has forced Katumbi into exile for allegedly openly declaring his availability to contest the top job that the former has clung on to despite his mandate running out.

The TP Mazembe team was offered a lift to the border by sister company Buildcon where they connected into the DRC.

TP Mazembe has three Zambian players on its books that are skipper Rainford Kalaba, Kabaso Chongo and Nathan Sinkala.

Zambia

Politician Kambwili Faces Fraud Charges

Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili will have to face another round of fraud charges. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.