Namibia: Oshakati Vendors and Bus Operators Protest Again

A group representing open market vendors, long distance bus operators and used car dealers held a peaceful demonstration at Oshakati yesterday and handed over a petition containing a litany of complaints and demands to the town council.

The council was given until 8 December to give a favourable feedback or face yet another noisy, and possibly bigger, demonstration.

In their petition, read on their behalf by Martha Lukolo, the demonstrators demanded the construction of a road linking the new open market to the main street at the old open market.

They are also demanding sign boards along the road indicating where the new open market is as well as the slashing of rent charges. They said open market tenants currently pay between N$65 and N$1 200 per month depending on the category of business and the size of the stall.

They are further complaining that vendors are exposed to the sun, wind and rain.

Long distance bus operators are demanding to know the purpose of the departure fees paid by every bus which leaves the terminal at the open market. "What is the money used for?" they asked.

Because of a feud in the transport industry, some bus operators are not allowed to use the bus terminal at the open market. They are now demanding that the town council gives them a separate terminal.

On their part, used car dealers are demanding to be allowed to trade along the main road just like established vehicle dealerships.

Street vendors want the town council to allow them to conduct business on the streets as they have always done instead of "continuously harassing people who are merely trying to make ends meet".

The demonstrators said they are willing to cooperate with the council on condition council officials hold open meetings with vendors instead of cornering them one by one or threatening them.

Vendors held a similar demonstration on 23 May and handed over a petition, but the council allegedly did not yet respond.

"We give you a further 10 days to respond. If you do not respond, we will be back here," said Lukolo before handing over the petition to chief executive officer Werner Iita.

Iita pointed out that the demonstrators only notified the council about their demonstration on Monday and they did so bypassing their own open market committee.

"You elected the committee to take up your problems and address them but you never went to them," he said.

While Lukolo said the petition was signed by over 30 people, Iita said that was not the case.

"These are not signatures. This is merely a list of names. A petition needs to be properly signed to make it legitimate," he said.

He, however, promised that the council will look into their grievances and give feedback through the open market committee.