The official opposition Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) says President Hage Geingob's claim during his opening speech at the Swapo congress that the Ohangwena region's poverty rate has dropped from 90% down to 30% is inaccurate.

Hidipo Hamata, the party's Ohangwena regional coordinator, refuted Geingob's statistics by saying the President is painting the region with good colours while that is not what is on the ground.

"The Ohangwena region's unemployment rate is too high, and the most-affected are the adult youth who have become community liabilities and alcohol slaves," he said last week during an interview with The Namibian shortly after Geingob had delivered his opening remarks.

Hamata said Geingob's touch on Ohangwena was aimed at winning the support of Ohangwena delegates at the 6th elective Swapo congress. He added that Geingob, who had just visited the region recently during his opening of the Helao Nafidi open market, was supposed to see it for himself when he visited the area.

"It was good to tell the nation through that live broadcast that the Ohangwena region needs urgent help to provide meaningful employment to the region's inhabitants," Hamata stated.

He added that Geingob should be reminded of past media reports about young women roaming the streets of Oshikango town, selling their bodies for money, since employment has declined due to the closure of many Chinese and other investors' shops.

The regional coordinator further charged that, instead, Geingob could have told sister parties from across the continent the whole truth to lure investors to the northern region.

"We want to categorically tell this nation that the Ohangwena region's unemployment [status] did not change; it remains the same since independence," he stressed.

Hamata added that he wants Geingob to retract his statement and apologise to the people of Ohangwena, and to narrate the correct version of events on the ground to the public.

Ohangwena governor Usko Nghaamwa yesterday said Geingob's statement on the decline of poverty in the region is true.

"The President has spoken the truth. Ohangwena is improving in terms of poverty eradication. Many projects that have improved people's lives have been taking place in the region," he said.

He accused Hamata of using the poverty statistics to criticise Geingob without any proof, adding that Hamata is also using the issue to campaign politically for his party.

"I know Hamata well. He is campaigning for his party to be seen as if it cares much for the people. He is campaigning for his future in his party. He should provide proof of what he is saying. Ohangwena is growing," Nghaamwa said, noting that more development will come to the region once the country gets out of the recession.