28 November 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Man Killed in Row Over Mugabe Resignation

Mutare — An argument over whether President Robert Mugabe was going to resign or not ended tragically after a man struck his colleague with a log on the neck leading to his death.

Chrispen Chisamba, 40, denied the charges when he appeared before magistrate Lazarus Murendo facing murder charges on Monday.

He was remanded out of custody to December 7 for trial on $50 bail with stringent conditions.

He was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses and to report at Mutare Rural Police Station every Friday between 0600hrs and 1800hours. He was also ordered to reside at Chisamba village under Chief Zimunya.

Prosecutors told the court that Chisamba was partaking beer with his friends when the deceased arrived and started arguing over President Mugabe's resignation.

The two reportedly argued over whether President Mugabe would tender his resignation or not and an altercation ensued.

The now deceased advanced towards Chisamba with the intention to assault him but he was pushed and fell to the ground.

Chisamba overpowered the deceased and pressed him to the ground before assaulting him with fists.

He reportedly picked a log and struck the now deceased on the neck. He then dropped the weapon and left.

The now deceased went to his home with a swollen neck and a left cheek.

His condition deteriorated and was taken to Mutare Provincial hospital where he died on admission.

