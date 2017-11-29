Former United Nations secretary General Kofi Annan has described the political transition in Zimbabwe as illegal and cosmetic until fundamental democratic reforms are implemented.

Referring to a recent march where over a million people took to the streets in solidarity with the military take over demanding former president Robert Mugabe's resignation, Annan said Zimbabwe was still far from liberated.

He said elections scheduled for next year were the only viable way for Zimbabwe to legitimise the presidency.

"The only legitimate and sustainable way out of the Zimbabwe crisis is through elections with integrity in 2018," Annan said in a recent statement.

"The political crisis in Zimbabwe is not yet resolved. The enthusiastic crowds who marched in the streets of Zimbabwe's major cities ... were demanding freedom, not just a change of leadership."

While acknowledging the opportunity presented by the militarized transition against a once feared Mugabe, Annan said it remains crucial that Zimbabweans vote for a leader they believe will uphold human rights and the constitutionalism.

"I believe, nevertheless, that this crisis offers a unique opening for democratic renewal based on the freely expressed will of the people of Zimbabwe. They must be a full partner in the resolution of this profound crisis," he said.

"General elections in Zimbabwe are already scheduled for 2018. They present an historic opportunity for the voters of Zimbabwe to choose their leaders in a manner that confers full legitimacy on the winning candidate."

"That vital goal will only be achieved by safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process. This requires that all political parties and candidates are allowed to campaign openly and freely without intimidation, that the media is permitted to provide impartial coverage of the elections and the Zimbabwe voters are empowered and encouraged to vote for whomever they wish without fear or favour," listed Annan.

Voter registration in underway.

He warned Mnangagwa to guard against worsening his situation by creating discontentment among citizens as this may lead to violence as seen in other African countries during transition periods.

"I therefore urge the leadership of Zimbabwe, political and military, to promote and facilitate a transition to genuine democracy. All of the country's leaders must put the interest of the nation first and work together to ensure the future peace, progress and prosperity of Zimbabwe," said the chair of the Annan Foundation.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, believed by some political analysts as capable of turning around the economy, has since taken over after Mugabe resigned last week. He is, however, feared for his ruthlessness which they believe could worsen the country's democratic deficit.

He has, however, said elections will go ahead as scheduled next year.