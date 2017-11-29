Tanzania: Establish Incubator Centres for Youth - Appeal

THE Agricultural Non-State Sector Actors Forum (ANSAF) has urged the government to establish incubator centres to help train and engage the youth in agro processing and businesses in the country.

The ANSAF Project Officer, Mr Honest Mseri, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the move would be valuable to the youth's future as well as serving as an important agency for facilitating success of the national industrial development plan.

He said the move should go in line with having a curriculum development plan to impact skills on agro-processing towards harnessing the development of local industries. Mr Mseri was speaking during a two-day ANSAF Annual Event held in the city yesterday.

On the other hand, the Executive Director of ANSAF, Mr Audax Rukonge, said the event was focused on discussing the development of the cashewnuts, cereals, cotton, coffee and livestock value chain in the country.

The event, according to Mr Rukonge, brought together government officials, private sector players, farmers and agricultural sector stakeholders to discuss the state of the crops and their production.

"The event is envisaged to come up with recommendations on the way forward that will render government leaders a commitment on the development of agricultural activities on the crops," he said.