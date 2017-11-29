Eritrea: Training to Health Practitioners

The Ministry of Health branch in the Southern Red Sea region provided training to 17 health practitioners including 5 women on counseling.

The training, which was provided both in theory and practice, included the development of HIV/AIDS, its prevention and on the newly introduced treatment as well as on counseling

Speaking at the event, the head of the Ministry of Health branch at the Southern Red Sea region, Mr. Asefaw Gebremichael stating that objective of the training was to enhance the knowledge of the health practitioners on providing counseling and called on the trainees to apply in practice the knowledge they have acquired.

The trainees on their part, indicated that the training will have significant contribution in boosting their knowledge on the HIV/AIDS and its treatment and expressed readiness to live up to expectation.