Eritrea: NRS - Meeting to Augment Community Participation

Massawa — Meetings with the A view of enhancing communal participation in the national development drives was held in Massawa, Gindae, Foro and Nakfa subzones.

At the meetings, the Secretary of PFDJ in the Northern Red Sea branch, Mr. Haile Teweldebrhan called on the public to strengthen participation in the set out development programs and in other activities initiated by the sub-zonal administrations.

Indicating that several development drives with the objective of enhancing production have been implemented this year, Mr. Haile said that research has been conducted to identify programs that could bring fundamental changes in the lives of citizens.

At the meetings, the administrators of the respective sub-zone presented activity reports. According to the reports presented successful developmental activities have been conducted including construction of various infrastructures, construction and renovation of water catchments, potable water supply, planting of tree seedlings and other activities.

The participants expressed readiness to back up the development programs set out in their areas and call for the renovation of the road linking Foro with Igla, timely distribution of pesticides, equitable distribution of potable water in the port city of Massawa, as well as expansion of city bus transportation service.