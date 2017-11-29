Eritrean Community Festival in Qatar Concludes

Asmara — Eritrean community festival in Qatar was conducted with patriotic zeal from 23 to 27 November.

The festival featured seminar on the objective situation in the homeland and resilience of its people, village pavilions depicting the cultural diversity of the Eritrean people, artifacts exhibition as well as artistic and cultural performances.

The Eritrean Ambassador to Qatar, Mr. Ali Ibrahim conducted seminar on the objective situation in the homeland and the role of the Eritrean nationals in the Diaspora in the national development drives. Ambassador Ali reiterated that the big developmental activities are being conducted through the integrated efforts by the people and Government of Eritrea and that their impact is visible on the ground.

Ambassador Ali also said that the yearly festivals that the Eritrean community members organize are forums for discussion on national issues and bequeathing the noble societal values to the young generation.

The participants on their part expressed on the significance of organizing such events in augmenting their attachment with their homeland and called for its sustainability.