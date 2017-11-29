Tanzania: Diplomats to Scale Mount Kilimanjaro

EIGHT ambassadors representing Tanzania abroad will climb Mt Kilimanjaro today to experience the challenge of scaling the highest roof of Africa and promote tourism in their places of work.

The Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) Principal Public Relations Officer, Geofrey Tengeneza, told reporters here that the board had organised the expedition to enhance the capacity of the envoys and broaden their scope in promoting tourist attractions where they work.

He said eight ambassadors would be joined by Algeria's Ambassador to Qatar, Abdelaziz Sebaa in the expedition. "Preparations have been completed and we expect the envoys and TTB staff as well as an officer from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation will climb the mountain today," he said.

They would come across many attractions while climbing the mountain which will give them much to talk about when promoting tourist attractions in Tanzania, he said.

The idea is for them to be able to promote Tanzania as a leading tourist destination with unique attractions, he said, adding through the climbing expedition, the envoys would implement the economic diplomacy through advertising tourist attractions abroad.

He said the board was calling upon other ambassadors representing Tanzania abroad to use the opportunity to climb Mt Kilimanjaro to promote tourism in their work places.

The Algeria's Ambassador, Mr Sebaa who is also the chairman of foreign diplomats accredited to Qatar, said that was special opportunity to climb Mt Kilimanjaro and see other touristic attractions in Tanzania.

The tour of the diplomats has been coordinated by TTB and will be guided by Moshi-based Zara Tanzania Adventure. With about 4,900 metres from its base to 5,895 metres above sea level, Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa and the highest free standing mountain in the world.

It has three volcanic cones, 'Kibo', 'Mawenzi' and 'Shira.' Mt Kilimanjaro situated in Kilimanjaro Region in north Tanzania, has won Africa Leading Tourist Attractions by World Travel Awards from 2012 to 2017.