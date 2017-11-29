29 November 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Botswana: China to Send 15th Medical Team to Botswana

Gaborone — The protocol on the 15th Chinese medical team to Botswana was signed here on Tuesday.

Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Zhao Yanbo and Botswana Minister of Health and Wellness Dorcas Makgato signed the protocol on behalf of respective countries.

According to the protocol, the Chinese government will send the 15th medical team to Botswana to replace the 14th medical team who have fulfilled their mission.

"Health cooperation is a very important part of China-Botswana relations. Chinese medical teams have made great contributions to the health cooperation between China and Botswana." Zhao said at the signing ceremony.

Zhao expressed his hope that the new team would carry on the glorious tradition of their predecessors, maintain the spirit of Chinese medical team and internationalism and humanitarianism to help improve the health services of Botswana.

Magkato appreciated the Chinese government for all the support to Botswana over the years, especially in times of need.

