29 November 2017

United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (El Fasher)

Sudan: Allegation of Sexual Offences By a Unamid National Civilian Staff

On 26 November 2017, UNAMID received information that one of its civilian staff has been arrested and charged with sexual offences involving a minor.

UNAMID is working with relevant Government of Sudan authorities and has immediately taken steps to fully collaborate with their investigation, consistent with Secretary-General António Guterres' policy to achieve visible and measurable improvements in the way the United Nations prevents and responds to allegations of sexual exploitation and sexual abuse. Furthermore, the Mission is collaborating with UN Country Team partners to ensure that the victim receives psycho-social care.

UNAMID Joint Special Representative Jeremiah Mamabolo reiterated his personal and institutional commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of the purported victim and ensuring that justice is done. "The Mission condemns, in the strongest possible terms, any instance of sexual exploitation and sexual abuse committed by UN personnel in the Darfur region. We are guided by a zero tolerance policy on such abhorrent incidents and will not tolerate or condone the perpetration of such acts," said Mr. Mamabolo.

