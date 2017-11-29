28 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President's Message Delivered to Kenyan Counterpart

Luanda — A message from president João Lourenço was handed over on Tuesday to his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, by the minister of Culture, Carolina Cerqueira.

Minister Carolina Cerqueira conveyed president João Lourenço's message to the newly sworn in Uhuru Kenyatta, wishing him success in his reforms towards the country's sustainable development, social progress and preservation of peace and dialogue.

The Kenyan president who was sworn in on Tuesday in the presence of African heads of State and Government and the Israeli prime minister, expressed the wish to have economic relations with Angola reinforced, particularly in the domains of transport, agriculture, culture and education.

On the occasion, Uhru Keniatta considered the relations of his country with Angola fruitful, wishing for a permanent share of information and cooperation in various domains.

