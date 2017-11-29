Angola: Agriculture Contributes 12% to GDP

Luanda — The Angolan agricultural sector currently contributes only 12 percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a figure still low considering the potential of the country, said today in Luanda, the secretary of State for Agriculture and Livestock, Carlos Alberto Pinto.

Based on the Ministry's indicators, Carlos Alberto Pinto said that the agriculture sector could contribute much more to the country's GDP growth if this activity were to be aggregated with other measures, such as better management of innovation skills and greater cooperation among stakeholders of the agricultural sector.

To reverse the situation, characterized by low production and productivity, the secretary pointed out the Development Plan for the Agricultural Sector 2017 / 2022, an operational instrument of the Ministry, which will allow to leverage family farming and business agriculture, in order to ensure increased production of basic food, access to resources and services necessary for production, and improvement of working and social conditions in rural areas.

Carlos Alberto Pinto, who was speaking at the opening of the Fair of Promotion of Competences for Agricultural Systems Innovation (CDAIS), underlined that in this way the sector will be able to promote agricultural productivity, competitiveness and sustainability.