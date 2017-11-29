Mauritius: Unesco's 'Legacies of Slavery' Publication Launched At Le Morne Village

press release

'Legacies of Slavery: A Handbook for Managers of Sites and Itineraries of Memory' publication was launched by the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun, yesterday at Le Morne village. The Deputy Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Mr Getachew Engida, and other personalities were present on that occasion.

The event, jointly organised by the Ministry of Arts and Culture, the Ministry of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, and UNESCO, was broadcast live on the UNESCO website. The handbook, which will be available on the UNESCO's website, will be distributed to all managers of sites around the world.

In his address, Minister Roopun highlighted that the 'Legacies of Slavery: A Handbook for Managers of Sites and Itineraries of Memory' publication showcases over 50 experiences and best practices across the world, and will serve as a guide to better manage and promote sites related to slavery and its legacies.

He underscored that the handbook will be a very helpful manual to all cultural and heritage professionals and other stakeholders involved in administering sites and itineraries associated with slavery. The manual, he observed, is a means to identify constraints and challenges, share field experiences and best practices while exploring new avenues for the optimum development and use of sites through networking and partnership.

The Minister recalled that the elaboration of this handbook was one of the main recommendations made by the network of managers of sites and itineraries of memory at an international seminar organised by UNESCO in Brazil in August 2012.

Mr Roopun also underlined that the active participation of the community is essential in maintaining the authenticity and integrity of historical sites.

For his part, the Deputy Director General of UNESCO emphasised that slavery is the most barbaric legacy to humanity. He pointed out that many Africans are still being sold as slaves and stressed on the need to stand up for justice, freedom and peace. "This", he said, "can only be done by acting together."