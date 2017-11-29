Ethiopia: Tplf Takes Measure On Three Executive Committee Members

The ongoing deep renewal of the Tigrai Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), one among the four coalitions of the ruling Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), has taken measure on three of its Executive Committee members including the Party Head and State Chief Abay Woldu.

The party, in its official web portal, has announced that the State Chief Abay Woldu will not continue as TPLF Chairman and State President but as member of the CC. The website further indicated that the decision comes after extended criticism and self-criticism made within the wider Central Committee (CC) and veteran combatants as part of the deep renewal.

In addition, Beyene Mekuru who had been the Deputy State Chief has now been demoted from Executive Committee membership and will continue in the CC. Whereas Azeb Mesfin has been temporarily suspended from both Central Committee and executive membership._

As AigaForum published in its portal, the Party has also announced that the top leadership circle will have new members and will be announced shortly.

The Party has taken the decision after thoroughly reviewed chronic weaknesses related to the performance of its mission in the leadership of the organization.

The decision is part of the deep renewal process and a respond to the needs of the growing public demands, the Ethiopian Herald learnt.

The present political deep reform process is taking several measures and is expected to continue down to the lower leadership structure, the Party further stated.

It is known that TPLF has long experience of solving its problems by criticizing its top leadership mercilessly starting from the struggle and liberation movement with the central point of addressing popular questions in the nation.