Malawi: Butcher Men Fined for Unlawful Wounding

Lilongwe — Nkukula First Grade Magistrate court has ordered Maxwell Kalimba, 37 and his brother Innocent, 20 to pay a fine of K50, 000 each, or in default serve 12 months Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for severely injuring their counterpart.

According to Kanengo Police Public Relations Officer Laban Makalani on the 14 October this year, the two convicts unlawfully injured Edward Banda (30) at Nsungwi Market in Area 25, Lilongwe.

"Soon after the incident the two were arrested by Kanengo Police and charged with the offence of unlawful wounding under section 241 of the Penal Code of which they pleaded guilty," said Makalani.

According to Prosecutor Sergeant Aaron Mwamadi of Kanengo Police, the two convicts criminally injured the victim following a dispute which followed amongst them while they were fighting for a customer.

Mwamadi told the court that during the quarrel, Kalimba had hit the victim (Edward Banda) with a weighing scale on the head. Following the assault, the victim lost consciousness and was rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he was admitted.

Before imposing the fine, Magistrate Cecelia Onsewa of Nkukula First Grade Magistrate court deplored the action displayed by the convicts.

The convicts hail from Maluwira Village in the Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba. They have managed to pay the fine.