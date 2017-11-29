Malawi: Chiwamba Tackles Gender Based Violence Through Poetry

Blantyre — Award winning poet, Robert Chiwamba, is said to be set to release a poem and video in connection with the worldwide observation of 16 Days of Activism against gender based violence (GBV) this week.

The Udzafa Imfa Yowawa Star told Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday that the poem was produced under the Skills and Technical Education (STEP), an initiative by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) that celebrates and encourages women working in male dominated professions.

"The poem Taima basically says we should stand against all forms of violence with emphasis on GBV. It calls on different stakeholders to stand together with STEP and scores of others in the battlefield against GBV," said Chiwamba.

Chiwamba, since he was appointed STEP ambassador in May this year (2017), has visited several technical colleges on a mission to encourage the youths, especially girls to embrace technical, vocational and entrepreneurial studies as a way of breaking gender stereotypes that categorize jobs as being strictly for males or females.

The poet who holds a Bachelors Degree in Public Administration, observed that most challenges affecting young women in pursuit of their goals in the technical fields include GBV, noting that most of them face abuse by friends and instructors alike.

However, Chiwamba said most of the GBV victims fail to realise that they were being subjected to abuse and that most of such remain unreported.

"I have been touched personally, that is the reason I thought of dedicating my 16 Days of Activism to challenge GBV where among other things, I will share a message based on GBV through my social media platforms," the celebrated poet said.

"I have confidence that whatever little contribution I will make will go a long way. We will continue with the campaign until we see some change," he added.

The 16 Days of Activism against GBV are observed each year from November 25 to December 10 with the aim of influencing action to end violence against women and girls around the globe.

This year's campaign is being held under the theme: 'Leave no one behind: end violence against women and girls,' which reflects the core principle of the transformative 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development Goals, according to the United Nations Women.