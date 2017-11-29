29 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: 2019 - Buhari Hints At Re-Election

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isiaka Wakili

President Muhammadu Buhari in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire onTuesday night hinted at the possibility of seeking a re-election in 2019.

President Buhari dropped the hint while meeting with the Nigerian community in Cote d'Ivoire where he is participating in the 5th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit.

The president expressed confidence that if the Nigerian community in Cote d'Ivoire informed the rest of Nigerians that some governors accompanied him to the meeting, that would be another vote for him in the future.

"First, I want to apologize for keeping you for too long sitting. This is because I insisted on the governors attending this meeting. This is why I came along with them so that when we're going to meet you, when you're going to meet the rest of Nigerians, if you tell them that their governors were in the accompany of the president, I think that will be another vote for me the future. I'm very pleased that they were able to turn up," he told the audience.

