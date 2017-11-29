Namibia: Kalkrand Lifts CEO's Suspension

The Kalkrand Village Council has cleared its chief executive officer, Seth Boois, of any wrongdoing.

He has been under suspension since last September to pave the way for an investigation into alleged fraud, corruption and mismanagement allegations against him.

Council chairperson Hendrick #Nuganab informed Boois' lawyers, Henry Shimutwikeni & Co Inc, that council lifted the suspension on 16 November.

No reasons were given in the letter why the council decided to withdraw the suspension.

Boois, whose five-year employment agreement with council expires in July next year, was expected to report for duty last Monday.

Allegations against him were that he allegedly inflated an invoice to show that a contractor had delivered 60 septic tanks instead of 30. The septic tanks were valued at N$215 000.

Boois denied the allegations, and accused Hardap acting chief regional officer Theresia Basson of conniving with Eduard Wambo to misinform Julius Engelbrecht, the director of general services.

He claimed that no supplier was overpaid because corrections were made on the invoices before the final payments were made.

Boois' lawyers, however, demanded that the council should provide a resolution not later than 8 December to show that the decision to reinstate Boois was "genuine," and that it indeed complies with the Local Authorities Act and rules on conducting meetings.

The lawyers also wanted to know what steps council intends to take to compensate their client for the "humiliation" caused by the suspension which their letter purports to withdraw with no explanation.

"Should we not receive a response by the said date, or should you take any further arbitrary steps detrimental to our client, we shall take it that you intend to have this matter resolved by the appropriate legal forum, and we shall proceed accordingly to seek redress," the letter states.

Similarly, the lawyers noted that they would accept a response proposing three alternative dates and times to meet with council to discuss and attempt to resolve this matter amicably.

The lawyers further stated that their client took issue with the fact that no misconduct charges have yet been presented to him following his suspension a year ago, adding that council had suspended Boois without complying with the Local Authorities Act and rules on conducting council meetings. Also, the lawyers said their client would not report for duty until the resolution is provided because the matter was referred to the labour commissioner.

They also said the council had suspended Boois without complying with the dictates of the Local Authorities Act on the rules of conducting council meetings, "as such our client considers your said letter of no effect, and the status quo remains until resolved by the labour commissioner".

#Nuganab yesterday confirmed that council had lifted Boois' suspension and had informed him through his lawyers to resume duty last Monday.

He said council took the decision when informed that an investigation into allegations of fraud, corruption and mismanagement against Boois had been completed.

The politician refused to reveal the findings and recommendations of the said investigation report.

But The Namibian understands that the investigation report recommends that Boois be indicted on 16 charges relating to fraud, corruption and mismanagement.

"The council is only waiting for Boois to resume duties to lay 16 misconduct charges against him," said a source.