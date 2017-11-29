Malawi: Migration to Increase in Numbers

Lilongwe — The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has said the level of migration globally is likely to increase due to political atmosphere, demographic, economic imbalances and climate change.

The Under Secretary in the Ministry, Irene Nyang'wa made the observation Tuesday at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe during the official opening of a national consultative workshop on global compact on safe, orderly and regular migration.

She said the increase in migration both internal and international has important implications in terms of poverty, development, demographic and gender dynamics, national and international security and interstate relations.

"The Global Compact for Migration will be the first inter-governmentally negotiated agreement prepared under the patronage of the United Nations to cover all dimensions of international migration in a holistic and comprehensive manner," Nyang'wa explained.

She pointed out that it is a significant opportunity to improve the governance on migration to address the challenges associated with today's migration.

The Under Secretary viewed that there is need to strengthen the contribution of migrants and migration to sustainable development.

Nyang'wa said the development of the Global Compact on Migration would be through an open, transparent and inclusive process of consultation and negotiations.

"This meeting is an opportunity to share best practices and discuss ways to collaboratively improve the governance on migration and to address the challenges associated with it," she explained.

Nyang'wa hoped that knowledge and experience shared would help in the development of the Global National Compact on Migration.

She thanked the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) for supporting the stakeholders National Consultative meeting on the Global Compact on Migration.

Head of Office for IOM, Mpilo Nkomo explained that for the first time, international migration was integrated into the sustainable development goals and targets.

He said out of a total of 169 SDGs targets, 10 of them are relevant to migration.

Nkomo added that government and stakeholders have joined the global community in ensuring that their voice is heard when implementing the Global Migration Agenda for years to come.

He explained this would be possible through the development of a United Nations Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM).

The meeting has drawn the participation of senior government officials, UN and other International Agencies, Private sector, civil society organisations (CSOs), faith based organisations (FBOs), the academia and the media.