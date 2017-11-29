Egypt: Seminar Kicks Off in Egypt to Boost Ties With China

Cairo — A seminar aimed at boosting Egyptian-Chinese relations kicked off in Egypt on Tuesday, during which specialists and researchers from both sides exchanged experiences and knowledge on various fields.

Under the title "the Prospects of the Egyptian-Chinese Relations: Between the Present and the Future," the seminar is organized by the Embassy of China in Cairo and the Egypt's Information and Decisions Support Center (IDSC).

It aimed to discuss ways to further enhance the Egyptian-Chinese relations, which have positively improved over the past two years in the fields of trade, economy and politics, Hossam al-Gamal, IDSC's chairman said.

"I'm pleased to learn about the Chinese experiences in pushing up developments in many sectors," al-Gamal told Xinhua.

He said the Chinese model in dealing with the challenges associated with economic reform, including inflation, unemployment and social protections, is inspiring.

The seminar focused on the opportunities and prospects of Belt and Road Initiative and the Chinese economic development and reform.

"The reason behind choosing the topic is that the relations between China and Egypt have indeed gone through an extraordinary course of development in recent years," said Song Aiguo, Chinese Ambassador in Cairo.

He added that China is keen to "open a new course for building an all-around modern socialist powerful nation and set a clear goal for developing friendly cooperation with other countries in the future."

Nirvana Farrag, director general of the International Cooperation Department in IDSC, told Xinhua that holding such kind of seminars aimed at shedding light on the importance of activating the role of joint bilateral relations.

She added that "we are currently in the process of signing a new agreement with the State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China."

The agreement will deal with the exchange of visits, communication, experiences and opinions and plans to enhance cooperation between the think tanks of both countries in respect of various economic and social issues, human resources development, training and capacity-building programs, Farrag added.