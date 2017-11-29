29 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Governor Bello Swears in Two New Sharia Judges

By Ahmed Tahir Ajobe

Minna — Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello yesterday swore in two new Sharia Court Judges with a call on the judiciary to hasten the dispensation of justice.

The two judges were Alhaji Ismaila Musa and Alhaji Yahaya Abdullahi.

Performing the swearing in ceremony in Minna, the governor said the appointment of the new Khadis was necessitated by the existing vacuum over the years.

Bello who decried the high number of cases pending in courts due to inadequacy of Khadis, said with the new appointments, dispensation of justice would be faster.

He promised to provide the enabling environment for quick dispensation of justice through facility upgrades in courts across the state.

