Namibia: Lüderitz Top Grade 10 Learners Bound for South Africa

Lüderitz — Top performers in Grade 10 at Lüderitz Junior Secondary School are to attend a Sondeza Afri-Youth seminar in South Africa next month, courtesy of the Anglo-American Namibia Foundation and Marco Fishing Group.

Expressing appreciation of the donation, Laurinda Ndjao, a learner, applauded the Anglo-American Namibia Foundation for making it possible for them to attend the educational trip. The sponsorship covers transport fees for ten learners and two teachers. The seminar takes place on December 1-10. Marco Fishing Group's donation is N$10,000.

The vision of the Sondeza Afri-youth seminar is to bring together youths from different countries to build tolerance, understanding and leadership. The mission is to involve the youth of Africa and other countries to take up the challenge of various opportunities, develop their leadership skills and give meaning to the concept of African Renaissance and development amongst the youth of Africa and other countries.

The seminar is an annual event and endeavours to involve as many youths as possible. The long-term vision is to establish a youth development centre.

Ndjao says a lot is lined up during the seminar as they will be building stronger relationships with youths from other countries and will be able to identify social and environmental problems and how to address and tackle them hands on, among others.

"I would like to ensure you that we will represent our country with the highest dignity and pride," adds Ndjao.

The seminar programme includes workshops on personal skills, leadership, emotional development, Aids and global warming. Excursions in Cape Town and other places on the West Coast, as well as fun and games will also take place.