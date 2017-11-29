Blantyre — Malawi Under 20 have sent a reminder to their rivals of their quality ahead of the 2017 Mopani Copper Mines COSAFA Under-20 Championships with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Be Forward Wanderers on Tuesday at Chiwembe Ground.

Wanderers, who are currently on the summit table of the TNM Super League, were trimmed to size the whole 90 minutes, as the young lads were fantastic with a six star performance.

Patrick Phiri netted a hat-trick against the Nomads, to go with goals for Peter Banda and Mike Nkwate. Mike Kaziputa scored the consolation goal for the Nomads.

The Junior Flames, who will be able to use the COSAFA Under-20 Championship to enhance their reputation with the eyes of scouts on the tournament, tightly marked the Nomads and they controlled the midfield where Levison Maganizo and Nkwate operated.

Wanderers started with players like Rafiq Mussa, Khumbo Ng'ambi and Julius Kajembe who are not first choice regulars, but introduced a strong squad in the second half.

In a chilly weather, the Junior Flames outshined the Nomads, and players like Patrick Phiri, Maganizo and Kondwani Mwayila were on top of their game.

In post match interviews, Under 20 coach Gerald Phiri praised his charges and strongly felt that they are ready for the tournament in Zambia.

"We are almost ready and l must admit that today our players were more composed," he said.

The Flames technical panel is likely to name their final squad on Friday, as the team is scheduled to leave for Zambia on Sunday.

Malawi has been drawn in Group A at this year's championship along with Swaziland, East African guest nation Uganda and Zambia.

They open their campaign against Zambia at the Arthur Davies Stadium on December 8, 2017.