Nigeria: Video - Buhari Ordered AGF Malami to Meet With Me, Ensure My Reinstatement - Maina

The wanted former chairman of the Presidential Pension Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, has said his reinstatement started with a meeting with the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Maina speaking on Tuesday said "As soon as this present government decided to sit with me, and after sitting with, me, I told them I will not leave you to go back to Nigeria without something in your pocket.

I'm going to give you something in your pocket and the Minister laughed. The Minister of Justice said what are you going to give us as gift? I gave him a document, I say go here, here, here, there's N1.3 trillion they are going to steal it because they've been stealing every year.

He was shocked, he said not possible. I said sir, with all due respect, could you please try it, this is a gift I'm giving you. I haven't gotten to Nigeria, I'm just giving you a gift. I say try it for you to understand where I'm coming from.

"I'm not a saint but I try as much as I can to help the system. The minister thought that won't be possible, when he got back, he realised I gave him a correct information. Now, after giving him this information, he asked me, when are you coming back, I said I will soon be back. I said I have a court order. So, I asked my lawyer to write a petition.

He now wrote a petition to government and the Minister set up a committee to look at the petition. They looked at the petition and recommended that this is a court order that there's no question of going back on it, nobody has appealed it since 2013 so government must obey it.

"So, he sent a letter to the Federal Civil Service Commission to say this is the petition I got in my office, I'm attaching the court order which you must respect. I'm hearing people are saying he's directing people to reinstate me.

No, he said you must respect the court order, this is the court order because he is the chief officer of the country. Now, the document was taken to the Federal Civil Service Commission. I went to the Federal Civil Service Commission, they told me they have just received the documents, they are going to see me later and we have a meeting.

After that meeting, they wrote office of the head of service. They say we want you to sit down with your Senior Staff Committee and after that you send it to the Ministry of Interior; that was used at that time because they were coerced which I later found out.

The Senior Staff Committee was coerced by the then Head of Service, Mr. Isa Bello Sanni to make sure they send me out and packing because I had stopped the inflow of 5.2 billion monthly to the office of the Head of Service."