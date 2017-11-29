Malawi: Lightning Claims Life in Mulanje

Mulanje — Lightning struck to death a 45 year old man identified as Benson Magalasi on Monday afternoon in Mulanje District.

Magalasi, who was a maize mill operator at Namulenga Catholic Parish, met his fate as he was walking home in a heavy downpour which was accompanied by thunder storms and lightening.

Mulanje Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Gresham Ngwira, said police rushed to the scene upon receiving the tragic information.

"Upon receiving the information, we rushed to the scene and found that Magalasi was dead with his body severely burnt," said Ngwira, adding the cadaver was taken to Mulanje Hospital for postmortem.

The deceased hailed from Mwakhiwa Village in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Juma in the district.

Meanwhile, the police are advising the general public to take precaution measures in times like these to avoid similar occurrences of accidents.