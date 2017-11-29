29 November 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Locals Win Big in WB N$1.23 Million Cash Bonanza

Windhoek — After 17 weeks of winning and qualifying, and more than four million entries, the massive WB N$1.23 million Cash Bonanza reached it's climax during a live draw at the NBC TV studios.

The 10 finalists in the draw each had the opportunity to select a numbered ball, which corresponded with 10 boxes each containing a cash prize. Seven of the boxes contained N$1,230 and the other three contained the main prizes of N$12,300, N$123,000 and the top prize of N$246,000.

Lucia Imalwa was only the second person to open her box and jubilation echoed when she pulled the envelope with N$246,000 out of her box. She was totally stunned.

"The Lord gave this to me and He will show me what to do with it," she said afterwards.

Unbelievably, the very next contestant, Fillemon Halukolo from Oshakati, made the audience roar when he pulled N$123,000 from his box. He was smiling from ear to ear until the end of the show.

The final prize of N$12,300 was eventually won by Wilma van Reen from Katutura, who was extremely delighted!

The WB 1.23M Cash Bonanza was administrated under the watchful eyes of Patience Jakob from Stier Vente Associates. The all-Namibian WB group hosted the massive competition as part of its 123rd birthday

