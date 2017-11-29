Malawi: Mulanje Man Slapped With 10 Years for Defilement

Mulanje — The Mulanje First Grade Magistrate's Court has sentenced John Nyaka, 30, to 10 years Imprisonment with Hard Labor (IHL) for defiling his 15 year old niece (name withheld).

The court heard, on Friday, through Mulanje Police Station Prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Davison Banda, that Nyaka was married to the victim's aunt and was staying at her home until the incident happened.

Banda narrated that the girl's mother noted something strange with her daughter and after confronting her, she revealed that Nyaka forced her to sleep with him.

The matter was reported to Namphungo Police Unit and this led to the arrest of the suspect.

Appearing before the First Grade Magistrate, Smart Maruwasa, the accused pleaded guilty to the charge.

On the other hand, in submission, Assistant Superintendent Davison Banda asked the court to give Nyaka a stiff penalty to deter would be offenders saying defilement cases are high in the district.

"With the rising of such cases in the district, I think it is high time stiff punishments were given in order to bring sanity in the district," said Banda.

Passing his sentence, Maruwasa agreed with the state saying the man's action was very irresponsible such that he deserved a stiff penalty.

However, the Magistrate also considered the fact that Nyaka did not waste the court's time by pleading guilty to the charge, hence sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment with hard labor.

Both the convict and the victim hail from Manyumba Village in the area of Traditional Authority Juma in Mulanje District.