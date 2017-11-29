Namibia: Investigate Racism and Tribalism in Sport - Ombudsman

Photo: Africa Top Sport

...

The Office of the Ombudsman has advised the Ministry of Sport, through the Namibia Sports Commission (NSC), to launch an investigation into alleged racism and tribalism in sport.

In a report compiled by the Office of the Ombudsman and launched last week, Ombudsman John Walters also proposed that the MSYNS investigates the NSC's failure to execute its statutory duties with regards to the awarding of national colours and the selection of national teams.

The recommendations were made based on findings from public hearings which were held countrywide by the Ombudsman to establish the overall levels of discrimination in Namibia.

According to the report, the oral and written submissions at the hearings revealed shocking expressions, opinions and allegations of racism in sport.

During the hearings, an opinion was expressed that there is failure in rugby to promote diversity in the selection of representative teams.

The report justified the claims with records of national teams at world cups, where a squad of 30 players included only eight people of colour in 1999, six in 2003, 10 in 2007, 11 in 2011, eight in 2015 and 10 in 2017. This allegedly also applies to the selection of the management teams that accompany the national teams.

The report also made reference to sports such as hockey and cricket, with allegations from the hearings suggesting that athletes of colour selected in these sports to represent the country are often made to feel like they are only there because of their race, and not on merit.

The report further posits that schools sport does not fare any better in terms of curbing discrimination.

Walters, therefore, advised the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC) to promote diversity when selecting representative national school teams, and to educate the children through sports practised without racism and discrimination of any kind and in the Olympic spirit, which requires human understanding, tolerance, fair play and solidarity.

The Ombudsman also requested a detailed report from MSYNS and MoEAC on measures being taken by the two ministries to implement his office's recommendations within six months of receiving their report. - Nampa