29 November 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Africa: Kagame Arrives in Cote d'Ivoire for AU-EU Summit

By Times Reporter

President Paul Kagame Tuesday night arrived in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire for the 5th African Union-European Union Summit.

On arrival at Félix-Houphouët-Boigny airport, Kagame was received by his host, President Alassane Ouattara, according to the President's Office.

The summit will be held under the theme "Investing in youth for a sustainable future".

Kagame travelled to Côte d'Ivoire on his way from Nairobi, Kenya where he attended the inauguration of President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday.

The meeting in Abidjan comes amid outrage at the incidents of slavery in Libya where African migrants desperate to cross to Europe are trapped, with individuals being sold for as little as $400, according to media reports.

African migrants also continue to die at sea in large on their way to Europe, where there is growing public discomfort over illegal immigrants.

