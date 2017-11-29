29 November 2017

Government of Rwanda (Kigali)

Rwanda: Israel to Open an Embassy in Kigali

Wednesday, 29 November 2017 - The Government of Israel has made public its plans to open an embassy in Kigali. The Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu announced the move after his meeting with President Paul Kagame yesterday.

The two leaders met in Nairobi, Kenya shortly after the inauguration of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The embassy is set to further deepen diplomatic relations and cooperation between the two nations.

"I informed him (President Kagame) that Israel will open, for the first time, an embassy in Kigali, the capital of Rwanda. This historic step comes as Israel is expanding its presence in Africa and deepening its cooperation with countries across the continent," PM Netanyahu tweeted after his meeting with President Kagame.

The two nations have enjoyed warm bilateral ties over the years with their cooperation touching various developmental and diplomatic aspects. These include agriculture, technology and innovation, business, etc.

Rwanda's embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel was established in 2015. The Israeli embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia is the one covering Rwanda so far.

