Nigeria: Buhari - Majority of Dead Migrants Could Be Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari says he will not be surprised if the majority of the 26 female migrants who died in the Mediterranean and buried recently in Italy were Nigerians.

The president said this was despite the information made available to him that only three of the victims were Nigerians.

Buhari spoke in Abidjan Tuesday night while interacting with the Nigerian community in Cote d' Ivoire where is attending the 5th European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit.

He said while Nigerians who were still at the Sahara Desert and the Mediterranean would be evacuated, his government would make Nigerians conducive with a view to discouraging people from going and getting perished there.

Buhari stated: "I am telling you all these because I know that those of you who are making it here I'm sure send contributions home for feeding and for school fees and for healthcare. These are the basic things that the government should do and we are to make sure that the people who are challenging the Sahara desert and the Mediterranean they will be less of Nigerians going that way and getting perished.

"When it was announced that 26 Nigerians died but before they could proved that they were all Nigerians, they were buried. But the evidence I got from the Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Affairs now is that only three were identified as Nigerians. But I won't be surprised if the majority of them were really Nigerians. And for people to cross the Sahara desert to go into shanty boats across the Mediterranean Sea, I think we will try and keep them at home. But for anyone who dared the desert and the Mediterranean without document to prove that he/she is a Nigerian, there is nothing we can do, absolutely nothing."

Buhari said he hoped to evacuate Nigerians in Libya, whenever identified, and rehabilitate them at home "because the indoctrination is what is happening with the Boko Haram where girls will strap themselves mostly from the ages of 15 downwards and go to the market blow themselves up and anybody around in motor parks, mosques, churches and so on."

He explained: "In the interview some of you saw, some of the Nigerians said they were being sold like goats for few dollars for years in Libya. Now after 43 years of Gaddafi where he recruited so many people from the Sahel including Nigeria and so on, all they learnt was how to shoot and kill. They didn't learn to become electricians, plumbers or any other trade. So, when the Libyans stood against their leader those who are not their people, they chased them out. A lot of them came back home with their workers, some of them participated in Boko Haram and become part of Boko Haram.

"So, I'm telling you that our major problem as we have identified is still the security of the country. We have done much better everybody is saying it. And then we are talking very regularly with the Niger Delta and the leadership because they know they are holding the throat of the country economically."

He asked Nigerians in Côte d'Ivoire to be good ambassadors of their father land by obeying the law of their host country "and as much as possible, the bad eggs here among you, you should report quietly to the embassy so that we can get them and repatriate them home as the ambassador has said.

"We being the biggest country in Africa at least 180 million people, the requirement for infrastructure is especially education because if you educate people they can look after themselves and then of course healthcare. But I'm telling you they are a lot of work to be done back at home.

"We are doing our best and the leadership at all levels are doing their best and the problem we are having with those who are being indoctrinated and are hurting our people, blowing up people in mosques, churches, marketplaces, motor parks, this is absolute madness. No religion advocates violence, all religion advocate justice from your home, town, household to whatever you become, Justice is the basic thing all religion demand it as you can't go wrong if you do it."

The Nigerian Ambassador to Côte d'Ivoire, Ibrahim Isah, put the number of Nigerians in sub Saharan at 1.5 million.

"We are facing the challenge of child trafficking and prostitution. Over 50 persons have been repatriated since I came three months ago. We put them across to Lagos through the Young Shall Grow Motors and give them stipends. We have succeeded in getting three traffickers jailed here in Côte d'Ivoire but we need National Agency for the Prohibition Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to continue doing what they are doing until we stop this illicit trade."

The Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said 5,000 Nigerians stranded in Libya had been evacuated by Buhari's government, regretting however that some of them had returned.

A Nigerian police officer, ACP Sunny Okeobor, with Interpol, painted a gloomy picture of Nigerians being trafficked, including "three employees of NNPC who were deceived into slavery after promising them a job with an oil company for $250 per day but were lucky to have been rescued after one of them escaped."