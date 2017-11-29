Uganda: Muntu Not Quitting FDC, Calls for Frank Discussions

Former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Gen Gregory Mugisha Muntu says he's not leaving the party as some had anticipated following his loss to Patrick Oboi Amuriat (POA) last weekend.

Muntu lost the party presidency seat to POA after garnering 463 votes against his 641 votes. After the loss, Muntu in his concession speech announced that he'd to make personal decisions this week because he was not ready to work in an environment where he's not trusted.

Some FDC members have accused Muntu of being a 'mole' who works for the ruling party, National Resistance Movement to weaken FDC.

But addressing the media today at Hotel Africana, Muntu said he will not quit the party because he accepts and respects the outcome of the party elections.

He said in fact starting next week, they are going back to doing what they were doing before the party president campaigns that is; mobilising Ugandans to participate in Local Council elections, encourage, support and mentor pro-change Ugandans and mobilise Ugandans to pressure govt to drop age limit, land bills.

Muntu however, says much as he respects the outcome of the party elections, there exists significant, undeniable issues and differences that exist in the party.

These need frank, open and exhaustive discussions with all stakeholders starting this Friday, December 1 when he officially hands over office to Amuriat, he said.

Muntu's campaign was based on the building party structures and mobilisation ideology while Amuriat's was based advancing the defiance campaign to pressure President Museveni's government into making political concessions.