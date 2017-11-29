Nigeria: Nitda Clears EFCC's ICT Security Infrastructure Upgrade

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has given clean bill of health to the ICT Security and Systems Infrastructure Upgrade of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

The Director General of NITDA, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, said the clearance of the security system was in carrying out duties as the government's clearinghouse for all IT procurement and services in the public sector.

He added that it was also in an effort to strengthen the IT Projects Clearance process,

which ensures efficiency and effective implementation of the extant laws that regulate the IT sector.

The NITDA DG said he had sought for the support of the EFCC to sustain fight against corrupt practices in IT procurements of Government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Reacting, EFCC Acting Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, said the commission will always support and comply with government's directives on clearance for the Commission's IT procurements and services.

He said the Commission was proud to have satisfied the rigorous scrutiny of NITDA's IT project clearance committee on ICT Security and Systems Infrastructure Upgrade project.

He said: "By this singular act, the EFCC has shown that it is not above the law and this serves as an example to other government establishments" he added.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had called for strict compliance to the IT Project's Clearance directive by all government establishments.

The President made the declaration at the just concluded e-Nigeria International Conference and Exhibition held from Tuesday 7th to Thursday 9th November, 2017.

He also used the event to commend the agency's efforts at enforcing Federal Government's directive on ensuring that all ICT projects are cleared before they are implemented.

The NITDA is an Agency under the Federal Ministry of Communications.