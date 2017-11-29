Nigeria: 750 Foreign-Trained Doctors Protest At National Assembly

About 750 foreign-trained Nigerian medical doctors will today protest against what they call unfair and unjust treatment by the country's authorities.

The doctors who trained in different countries around the world, said the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), was unjust to them during the three-month home training they recieved in Ilorin, Kwara State.

One of the doctors told our correspondent on telephone last night that out of the over 680 doctors that participated in an examination for tropical diseases, over 400 were said to have failed, which he said was not true.

"They were unfair to us. We came from all over the world. We trained in countries like UK, US, Canada, Egypt, Russia, China, The Caribbean, and the rest. We went through all the necessary training in those countries to become full-fledged doctors. What happened was that after we took the exams, some of the people on ground told us that over 500 people passed, only for the council to now release different results," the doctor who did not want to be named said.