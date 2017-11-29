Nigeria: Kaduna Assembly Suspends 2 PDP Lawmakers

Kaduna — The All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Kaduna State House Assembly yesterday suspended two members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for allegedly indulging in anti-assembly activities.

The suspended members - Danladi Angulu Kwasu, representing Zangon Kataf constituency and Bityong Yakubu Nkom, representing Kaura constituency - were accused of bringing the issue of party differences into the activities of the assembly.

Their suspension followed a motion moved by the member representing Gabasawa, Muktar Isa Hazo and seconded by the member representing Kawo constituency, Abdulrahman Aliyu Haruna.

Hazo, who moved the motion under a matter of urgent public importance, said the duo should be suspended for attempting to destabilise activities of the assembly since the Kaduna State Assembly was well known for integrity.

The speaker of the assembly, Aminu Abdullahi Shagali, who presided over the plenary, announced their suspension saying it was until further notice.

The suspended lawmakers, however refused to leave the assembly when the speaker asked them to, insisting on knowing their offence.

Following their refusal, the sergeants at arm were directed by the speaker to walk them out. But they still refused. The plenary was subsequently adjourned.

When approached after the plenary, Bityong said he would get back to the journalists, while Kwasu said there were rules and processes that must be followed before a member could be suspended in a democratic dispensation. He said the reasons for their suspension must be stated.

In a swift reaction, the state PDP chairman, Hassan Hyet, described the suspension as an illegitimate act capable of undermining democracy.

Hyet said the assembly could not suspend the members without giving them the chance to defend themselves, and faulted the failure of the speaker to call for a counter-motion.

Daily Trust, however, gathered that the reason for their suspension might not be unconnected with the recent move to change the leadership of the PDP caucus in the assembly.

A letter dated November 21, 2017 and addressed to the speaker stated the resolution of four out of the six PDP caucus members to change their leadership.

The letter, signed by the state chairman of the PDP, and four members of the PDP caucus, stated that "Bityong Yakubu Nkom is now the Minority leader in place of Irimiya Ishaku Kantiok; Labari S. Tella of Jema'a constituency as Deputy Minority leader in place of Bityong Nkom, while Danladi A. Kwasu of Zangon Kataf, the Minority Whip in place of Samuel Uban Kato of Kajuru constituency."