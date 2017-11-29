Tanzania: TTCL Launches Special Package for Journalists

TTCL's Acting Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, Mr Laibu Leonard, accompanied by Head of Products Development, Mr Issaya Ernest, speaks to media personnel during an official launch of new special offer for the yearend festivals in Dar es Salaam, yesterday. (Photo by Mohamed Mambo)

TANZANIA Telecommunication Company Limited (TTCL) has launched a special offer on internet data to provide reliable and affordable services to its clients during and after the yearend festivals.

The TTCL Acting Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, Laibu Leonard, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the offer would enhance communication which is an important component in speeding up socio-economic development.

"The offer will extend even after festive seasons to give our clients more time to communicate and for effective business undertakings," he said. He mentioned the special offers as Bandika Bandua, TConnect Plus and Media Pack for journalists.

TTCL becomes the first telecom firm to have special offer for journalists that will help them execute efficiently their duties. TTCL offers mobile broadband solution to lifestyle users using latest mobile broadband technology (4G LTE).

With seamless 4G/3G coverage, high speed above market average is assured. Currently, almost all regional centres are getting latest and high speed broadband technology of 4G LTE. These are Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Mbeya, Iringa, Morogoro, Coast Region, Dodoma, Shinyanga, Arusha, Kigoma, Mtwara, Tanga, Tabora, Unguja and Pemba.

"We're dedicated to making life better for our customers and their businesses. So whatever your sector and whatever you require, we'll have the solution to help," he said.

Getting internet to remote areas is also seen as a development tool to boost education and opportunities for the poorer population. Data solutions are delivered mainly on fibre optic access solution together with Satellite option.

As TTCL is the largest data carrier, it offers a range of data carrier solution to other telecoms operators, internet solutions providers, governments and broadcasters in the Eastern and Central African region.

TTCL is providing high-quality and reliable networks offering comprehensive range of telecommunication services to businesses, consumers, operators and the government. TTCL has been serving the government and large business customers for years and has developed customised data solution based on understanding their actual needs.