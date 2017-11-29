South Africa: Tennis SA to Develop National Centre in Stellenbosch

Stellenbosch University and Tennis South Africa (TSA) have announced the signature of a strategic partnership agreement, with the aim of developing a new world class national tennis centre at the university.

The project, which is currently in the early planning stages, will operate on a co-funding basis and will see the new tennis centre:

- Host selected elements of TSA's high-performance programme,

- Act as a potential venue for local and international tournaments,

- Deliver a platform for grassroots development in the winelands region and

- Provide a local tertiary education solution for talented young local tennis players who want to study, whilst furthering their tennis careers.

"Stellenbosch University is excited about the potential of the partnership to contribute to the development of tennis in South Africa, and especially in our region," said Ilhaam Groenewald , chief director of Maties Sport. "This type of initiative aligns well with our strategic objectives, and we are committed to working with TSA to develop Stellenbosch into a high-performance centre for tennis."

Richard Glover , CEO of Tennis South Africa added: "This project is in its infancy and our shared vision is some years from being fully realised, but it signals an important step forward for our sport. Stellenbosch University is a world class institution and we believe our partnership will deliver a fantastic high-performance platform for young tennis players, from all communities across South Africa. This announcement is another exciting step forward for TSA."

The parties plan to launch an interim centre - using the existing tennis facilities at the university - in time for the 2019 academic year, with the full centre to follow in due course.

Further details of the project will be shared in 2018.

Source: Sport24