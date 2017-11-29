29 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Tennis SA to Develop National Centre in Stellenbosch

Tagged:

Related Topics

Stellenbosch University and Tennis South Africa (TSA) have announced the signature of a strategic partnership agreement, with the aim of developing a new world class national tennis centre at the university.

The project, which is currently in the early planning stages, will operate on a co-funding basis and will see the new tennis centre:

- Host selected elements of TSA's high-performance programme,

- Act as a potential venue for local and international tournaments,

- Deliver a platform for grassroots development in the winelands region and

- Provide a local tertiary education solution for talented young local tennis players who want to study, whilst furthering their tennis careers.

"Stellenbosch University is excited about the potential of the partnership to contribute to the development of tennis in South Africa, and especially in our region," said Ilhaam Groenewald , chief director of Maties Sport. "This type of initiative aligns well with our strategic objectives, and we are committed to working with TSA to develop Stellenbosch into a high-performance centre for tennis."

Richard Glover , CEO of Tennis South Africa added: "This project is in its infancy and our shared vision is some years from being fully realised, but it signals an important step forward for our sport. Stellenbosch University is a world class institution and we believe our partnership will deliver a fantastic high-performance platform for young tennis players, from all communities across South Africa. This announcement is another exciting step forward for TSA."

The parties plan to launch an interim centre - using the existing tennis facilities at the university - in time for the 2019 academic year, with the full centre to follow in due course.

Further details of the project will be shared in 2018.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Treasury Covering Up Grand-Scale Corruption At Rail Agency

For almost a year, National Treasury has kept the lid on almost 200 investigations into PRASA contracts which show that… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.